Updated on: February 15, 2022 10:43 IST

Today is the Chaturdashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Tuesday is Chaturdashi Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha. Chaturdashi date will remain till 9:42 pm tonight. After that the full moon date will take place. Tonight there will be good fortune yoga till 9:18 pm. Know the importance of today