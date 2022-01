Updated on: January 09, 2022 9:38 IST

Today is Saptami, udaya tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha, know its importance

Today udaya tithi of Paush Shukla Paksha and Saptami and Sunday. Saptami Tithi will remain till 11.09 PM today afternoon. After that Ashtami date will start. Parigha Yoga will remain till 10.49 am today. Know the importance of today's day.