Updated on: February 09, 2022 10:54 IST

Today is Ashtami, the rising date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance

Today the rising date of Magh Shukla Paksha is Ashtami. Ashtami date will remain till 8:30 am today. After that Navami date will start. Brahma Yoga will remain till 5:52 pm today. Know the importance of this day