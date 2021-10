Updated on: October 18, 2021 10:48 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know the nature of people with sun line in the palm

The sun line in the palm is parallel to the fate line. This line is also called 'Ravirekha', 'Tejashwi-rekha' or 'Pratibha Rekha'. The sun line is an open book of a person's honour, position, prestige, fame and opulence.