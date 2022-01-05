Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Updated on: January 05, 2022 11:43 IST

Samudrik shastra: Know the nature of a person from his fingers

According to Samudrik Shastra, those people who have a circle-like shape or mark on any four fingers of their hands, those people have to struggle a lot in life. They do not get success easily.
