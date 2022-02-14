Today is the Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance
Do visit Arunaya Teerth today
Horoscope 14 February 2022: There will be a trend towards spirituality for Scorpios, know the condition of others
Recommended Video
Today is the Trayodashi date of Magh Shukla Paksha, know its special importance
Do visit Arunaya Teerth today
Horoscope 14 February 2022: There will be a trend towards spirituality for Scorpios, know the condition of others
Vastu Shastra: Know which color picture will be beneficial in the house
Top News
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: 26.63% polling till 11 am in Goa; 23.03% in UP, 18.97% in Uttarakhand
India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi enough to ruin Congress: Yogi Adityanath
Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Schools reopen; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Udupi
3 years of Pulwama Attack: Movies and web series that highlight the menace of terrorism
Ye Public Hai Sab Janti Hai: India TV's UP Election special show is here - How can you participate
Latest News
OPINION | Who brainwashed some Muslim girls over ‘hijab’ ?
Steve Smith suffers concussion, ruled out of remainder of T20I series against SL
Happy Valentine's Day Bollywood style: Vicky-Katrina unite for special day; Neha Kakkar cuts cake
Valentine’s Day Gifting Ideas for Him- Premium to Affordable
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, February 14, 2022
On Valentine's Day, Swami Ramdev shares special tips to stay healthy
Super 100: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | February 14, 2022
Kurukshetra | Asaduddin Owaisi's controversial remark: 'Hope a Hijabi will be India's PM'
Muqabla | Who will win the battle of Goa and Uttarakhand?
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: 11.04% polling till 9 am in Goa; 9.45% in UP, 5.15% in Uttarakhand
UP Election 2022: BJP will win 300+ seats, it is '80 vs 20' fight, says Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav doesn't want Azam Khan to come out of jail, says Adityanath
Assembly Election 2022 LIVE: PM Modi to address public rally in Jalandhar today
Hijab controversy: 'Never asked public or workers in UP to wear saffron' says CM Yogi Adityanath
India to ban 54 more Chinese apps citing security threat
India logs 34,113 COVID cases in a day; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
Hijab controversy LIVE Updates: Schools reopen; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Udupi
Sushma Swaraj 70th birth anniversary: 11 Inspirational quotes by Iron Lady of India
Cocaine capsules worth Rs 15 cr found at Terminal 3 of Delhi's IGI Airport
'US must review its policy; war on terror bred more terrorists': Imran Khan
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis with Russia brews
'Hijabs, prayer caps must; 2 metre distance from opposite sex': Pakistan college's diktat for V-Day
COVID-19 vaccine mandates: Blockades on Canada-US border continue as protests swell
Pakistan: Mob hangs man to tree, beats him to death for desecration in Punjab province
Steve Smith suffers concussion, ruled out of remainder of T20I series against SL
IPL 2022 Auction: Punjab Kings open coffers to get Livingstone, MI invest million dollar on Archer
IPL Mega Auction 2022: Full list of Sold and Unsold players in two days of IPL 15 Mega Auction
RR full squad IPL 2022 Auction: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, full squad
KKR full squad for IPL 2022: List of all the players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022
Happy Valentine's Day Bollywood style: Vicky-Katrina unite for special day; Neha Kakkar cuts cake
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer released at Super Bowl 2022 will blow your minds
Naagin 6: Netizens spot 'Money Heist's Professor' in Tejasswi Prakash's show, see hilarious reaction
Badhaai Do Box Office Day 3: RajKummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's comedy film has low weekend collection
Shark Tank India: 13-year-old girl's anti-bullying app gets Rs 50 lakh fund on reality show
Know what is wrong with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8- Company struggling to meet the demands
Why Buying iPhone 13 over Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes sense
Is Twitter down? Netizens face outage; unable to log in, post or navigate through app
Amazon Fire TV users can now customize live channels- Know How
YouTube TV will get picture-in-picture support on iOS soon- said Chief Product Officer Neal Mohan
Brahmastra, Shaktimaan, Ramayana: Bollywood trilogies to look out for
Gehraiyaan: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alaya F stun in glam outfits at movie screening
Gehraiyaan: Kapil Sharma-wife Ginni, film's cast & others make stylish appearance at screening
Before Jai Bhim, these Indian films generated huge Oscar buzz
PICS | Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are honeymooning in...
Struggling with long Covid? This over-the-counter drug may help
Previous Covid infection may improve performance of antibodies
Have a healthy heart this Valentines day with these indoor exercises
One-in-three adults develop new conditions and problems after COVID infection, claims study
COVID-19: How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
Valentine's Day 2022: Google shares interactive doodle for lovers around the world
IPL Auction 2022: Who is Kaviya Maran? All about the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Twitter down: Netizens' complaint of being logged out of accounts invite memes; 'I got banned'
Ashneer Grover & Shark Tank India pitcher who called out his 'doglapan' feature in Amul doodle
Madame Tussauds London trolled over Zendaya's wax statue: 'Let's try again', say fans