December 14, 2021

On the occasion of Geeta Jayanti, visit the birthplace of Geeta in Kurukshetra

Located in Kurukshetra, Haryana, there is an Akshay Vat tree, about which it is believed that under this tree, Lord Krishna taught the art of living life to the whole world by giving the knowledge of Gita to Arjuna.