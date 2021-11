Updated on: November 06, 2021 11:27 IST

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, visit Vishram Ghat of Mathura

Today on the occasion of Bhai-Dooj, visit a holy temple of sister-brother. This temple is built on the Vishram Ghat of Mathura. Mainly dedicated to Yamuna ji and her brother Yamraj, this temple is based on brother-sister love.