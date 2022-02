Updated on: February 09, 2022 10:56 IST

Keep fishes of this color in this corner of the house and you will reap benefits

It is said that the presence of fish brings wealth, happiness and prosperity in the house. The jump of fish gives peace to the mind and takes away all the negativity with it. According to Vastu Shastra, goldfish should be kept in the house. Goldfish are very helpful in increasing the good fortune of the house