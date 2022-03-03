Thursday, March 03, 2022
     
Updated on: March 03, 2022 11:53 IST

Is the war with Ukraine just a compulsion? Know what the stars say about Russian prez Vladimir Putin

Today is the eighth day of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and the situation remains dire. There is a boycott of goods made in Russia. Russia's currency has been weakened by economic sanctions. In such a situation, now the question arises that after all, what is Vladimir Putin's plan regarding all this. Know what the stars say about Putin
