Updated on: January 21, 2022 12:30 IST

Horoscope Today, Jan 21: Aquarius & these zodiac signs will be lucky today, know your astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, January 21: Udaya Tithi of Magha Krishna Paksha is Tritiya which will remain till 8.53 am after that Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Know how Friday will be for you based on your zodiac sign from Acharya Indu Prakash.