Updated on: January 20, 2022 15:25 IST

Horoscope Today, Jan 20: Financial condition of Pisces and these zodiac signs will improve, know about others

Horoscope Today, January 20: Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magha Krishna Paksha, Dwitiya which will remain till 8.06 am. Ayushman Yoga will remain till 3.44 pm while Ashlesha Nakshatra will remain till 8.24 am. The planetary positions cause an effect on the 12 zodiac signs which is why Acharya Indu Prakash is here to guide you and provide you with the astrological predictions of Thursday.