Updated on: February 05, 2022 12:12 IST

Horoscope Today, Feb 5: Basant Panchami will be lucky for Scorpio, know about other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today, Feb 5, 2022:The Panchami date and day of Magh Shukla Paksha is Saturday. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how your day will be on the festival of Basant Panchami according to your zodiac signs.