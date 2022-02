Updated on: February 02, 2022 11:45 IST

Horoscope Today, Feb 2: Gemini people will get some good news, know the astrology of other zodiac signs

Today is the Udaya Tithi of Magh Shukla Paksha Pratipada that will remain till 8.31 am. The Gupta Navratri of Magh Shukla Paksha begins on Wednesday. Know how your day will be from Acharya Indu Prakash and how you can improve it.