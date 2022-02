Updated on: February 11, 2022 12:06 IST

Horoscope Today, Feb 11: Leo, Virgos and people of THESE zodiac signs will get a surprise

Horoscope Today, Feb 11: Today is not just Promise Day but also the rising date of Magh Shukla Paksha Dashami that will be there till 1.52 pm. Know how your day will be from Acharya Indu Prakash and how you can make it even better.