Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:22 IST

Horoscope 15 October 2021: Financial condition of Librans will remain strong, know predictions for others

Today is Dashami tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. The day is Friday. Dashami Tithi will remain till 6.02 pm today. Today, there will be Ravi Yoga, which gives success in all the work for the whole day and the whole night. Along with this, Shravan Nakshatra will remain till 9.16 am today.