  Delhi to Mumbai, know your city's Rahukal from Acharya Indu Prakash

Updated on: November 16, 2021 11:59 IST

Delhi to Mumbai, know your city's Rahukal from Acharya Indu Prakash

No new work should be started during Rahukaal. If some work has already started, then you can continue it. Know your city's Rahukal from Acharya Indu Prakash here.
