Published on: August 30, 2022 12:15 IST

Aaj Ka Rashifal, August 30, 2022: मकर राशि (Capricorn) वालों का गुस्से की वजह से बिगड़ सकता है काम

Aaj Ka Rashifal 30 August 2022 | मकर राशि । Daily Rashifal | Capricorn Rashifal: आज 29 August को Sunday है, जानिए आज का दिन मेष,वृष, मिथुन, कर्क, सिंह, कन्या, तुला, वृश्चिक, धनु, मकर, कुंभ, मीन राशि वालों के लिए कैसा होगा।#AajKaRashifal #bhavishyavani #astrology #capricorn #acharyainduprakash #Horoscope #Rashifal #indiatv #hindinews #breakingnews #indiatv About IndiaTV Astro____________________India TV Astro channel is about Vedic Astrology - daily horoscope, Numerology, Samudrik Shahtra and more. It provides astrological insight into your personal development, love, career, business, health, spiritual growth, and prosperity and much more. Learn how to understand astrology, numerology and zodiac signs better.#IndiaTVAstro #AcharyaInduPrakash