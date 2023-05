Updated on: May 06, 2023 23:41 IST

Piyush Goyal in Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Union Minister Piyush Goyal in India TV's iconic show Aap ki Adalat

Piyush Goyal In Aap Ki Adalat: Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal will be a guest in the country's famous and popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' this time. Piyush Goyal is counted among the fiery ministers of the Modi government. He is also considered as the troubleshooter of the Modi government. A chartered a