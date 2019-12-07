Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  Pakistan will disintegrate in next 20 years, says Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Pakistan will disintegrate in next 20 years, says Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 23:30 IST ]

Pakistan born writer and comentator Tarek Fatah said that Pakistan will disintegrate within next 20-25 years. He was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat. Tarek Fatah said that Balochistan will split away from Pakistan as will other regions.

 

