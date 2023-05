Updated on: May 21, 2023 0:22 IST

Manoj Bajpayee in Aap Ki Adalat: 'Asaram Bapu followers should first watch my film,' actor tells Rajat Sharma

Manoj Bajpayee will be seen in the upcoming film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The trailer of the film has garnered controversy for being inspired by Asaram Bapu's case.