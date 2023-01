Updated on: January 15, 2023 13:24 IST

JP Nadda In Aap Ki Adalat: How does JP Nadda flip the table? know the answer | Rajat Sharma

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that he was trying to lower the morale of armed forces. "His Yatra is not Bharat Jodo Yatra, it is Bharat Todo Yatra."