Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
  5. Imran Khan is just a playboy: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Imran Khan is just a playboy: Tarek Fatah in Aap Ki Adalat

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 22:27 IST ]

Pakistan born writer and comentator Tarek Fatah slammed Pakistan PM Imran Khan for being a "playboy" and lacking political intellect. He came down heavily on Khan and said that he does not possess qualities to effectively run a nation. Tarek Fatah was speaking with India TV's Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma in his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat.

 

