Updated on: November 09, 2024 23:27 IST

Dinesh Lal Yadav In Aap Ki Adalat: Bhojpuri star Nirahua in 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' started his political innings by winning the Lok Sabha seat of Azamgarh in the by-elections held in 2022, although he could not win the 2024 elections. Nirahua is not only a Bhojpuri star, but he has also made his mark in the politics of Purvanchal.