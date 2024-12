Updated on: December 07, 2024 23:53 IST

AAP MP Raghav Chadha And Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra in Aap Ki Adalat

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and film star Parineeti Chopra who appeared on the latest episode of Aap Ki Adalat shared their love journey from their friendship to getting married at a glittering wedding in Udaipur.