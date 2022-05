Curfew was imposed in 10 police stations of Jodhpur city on Tuesday after communal tension broke out. Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Khanda Phalsa, Pratap Nagar, Dev Nagar, Soor Sagar and Sardarpura are among the police stations limits where the curfew has been imposed until May 4 midnight, according to the police control room. Watch Aaj ki baat to know what was the reason behind the tension which ignited the violence.