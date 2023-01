Updated on: January 06, 2023 17:12 IST

Rajat Sharma's iconic show Aap Ki Adalat will premiere new episodes on January 7 | India TV

India's most popular interview show Aap Ki Adalat will have new episodes and would be telecast from January 7. The iconic show hosted by India TV Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma is coming back after two years as Covid pandemic restricted inviting celebrities and public to the studio.