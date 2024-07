Updated on: July 15, 2024 22:58 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Pakistan government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan's party in a big blow to PTI

In a major action against the jailed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his successor government has decided to ban his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its alleged involvement in anti-state activities, it was announced on Monday.