Wednesday, February 22, 2023
     
Updated on: February 22, 2023 19:56 IST

MCD Mayor Election Result 2023: AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected as Delhi's new Mayor

Shaili Oberoi of Aam Aadmi Party has been elected as the new Mayor of Delhi today with 150 votes.
news mcd delhi aap bjp arvind kejriwal

