  5. Exclusive: Why protesters in Delhi's Seelampur said, 'we fear losing our citizenship'

Exclusive: Why protesters in Delhi's Seelampur said, 'we fear losing our citizenship'

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 23:11 IST ]

Fresh protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in Seelampur area of Northeast Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know how the police managed to bring back normalcy in the area.

