Amid widespread protests across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a delegation of 19 senior opposition leaders from 12 parties met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. Addressing the media after the meeting, Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi said that the whole country is agitating on the CAA, and the opposition was anguished with the police action against the protesters in the northeast and in Delhi. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.