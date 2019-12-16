Unrest over the police crackdown in Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Citizenship (Amendment) Act rippled in angry waves through the country on Monday with demonstrations in several campuses, including in Hyderabad, Lucknow, Kerala and Mumbai. The morning after violence broke out in the national capital, thousands of students across India took to the streets demanding a probe into the use of teargas inside the Jamia library as well as police entering the campus without permission from university authorities. There was heavy police presence in university campuses. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.