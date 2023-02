Updated on: February 20, 2023 17:47 IST

Bihar Clash: Fresh round of arson, firings over dispute on car parking between two groups in Patna

Patna parking dispute: Jethuli area in Bihar's capital Panta continues to burn on the second day after two persons were killed over a tiff that began on car parking. A fresh round of arson and gun firing was reported on Monday amid the presence of heavy security personnel in the violence-hit region.