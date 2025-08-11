- News
Aaj Ki Baat : How did India respond to Asim Munir's nuclear threat?
The Indian government has responded to Pakistan army chief Asim Munir in a manner befitting his stature. A brief written statement was issued in which the MEA spokesperson said that after Munir's remarks, the world should be concerned about how secure Pakistan's nuclear weapons really are.
