Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma: Why Voter List Revision Is Politicised? Today, there was a huge uproar from Patna to Delhi on the issue of intensive revision of the voter list... There was a heated argument between Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Assembly... RJD MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha clashed with each other... The proceedings of the Hous