Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma : How Sambhal's administration is gearing up for Holi Festival? Two updates came from Sambhal, first is that the High Court has given permission to paint the Shahi Jama Masjid of Sambhal. The court ordered the Intezamia Committee of Shahi Jama Masjid to get the mosque whitewashed within a week under the supervision of ASI