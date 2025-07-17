- News
Five miscreants entered Patna's Paras Hospital in a completely filmy style... reached the second floor of the hospital without any hindrance... all five took out pistols... entered room number 209... and in thirty seconds killed Chandan Mishra and escaped comfortably...
