Updated on: November 25, 2021 22:43 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Will Jewar International Airport change the future of Western UP?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. It will be one of the largest aerodromes in Asia. PM Narendra Modi said that Noida International Airport will give new employment opportunities to thousands of people of western Uttar Pradesh. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.