Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Why was mosque in Mumbai's Dharavi demolished?

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: September 30, 2024 23:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why was mosque in Mumbai's Dharavi demolished?

The deadline for demolishing the illegal mosque in Mumbai's Dharavi has ended today, and now the demolition process of the mosque has begun. The mosque committee itself demolished the illegal portion.

