Updated on: July 21, 2022 10:29 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Supreme Court gave interim bail to Mohammed Zubair?

Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair was granted interim bail by Supreme Court on Wednesday in all FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. What did Zubair's lawyer reveal to the apex court and what were the claims of the lawyer representing the UP government?