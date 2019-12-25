Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked the citizenship law protestors in Uttar Pradesh to not fall for rumours during the ongoing demonstration in the state against the newly rolled out legislation.

"Is it the right way to go about things. Isn't protecting the country's property the responsibility of the citizens," the PM asked.

Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it's our duty to protect them as well. Quality education is our right but safety of those educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties. A secure atmosphere is our right, but it's also the duty of citizens to respect the work of police," the PM said in his appeal to Uttar Pradesh's "youth."