Aaj Ki Baat | Why PM Modi described Akhilesh, Jayant as ‘do ladke’, who are ‘fake Samajwadis’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh assembly election 2022, launched a scathing attack at Congress, Samajwadi Party over dynastic politics saying it's the biggest enemy of democracy. Speaking to ANI a day before UP elections, PM Modi said dynastic politics compromises on the talent coming into a political party. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know what else PM Modi said in this interveiw.