Updated on: October 23, 2021 9:01 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Nihangs broke leg of a labourer near farmers’ dharna site at Singhu border near Delhi

A man was assaulted near farmers' protest site allegedly by a Nihang Sikh. His leg was fractured at the Singhu border in Sonipat after the latter refused to give him chicken for free, said Haryana Police on Friday.