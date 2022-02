Updated on: February 16, 2022 11:11 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Why Muslim girls in Karnataka schools today refused to sit for exams by taking off ‘hijab’ ?

On Tuesday, at a school in the district headquarters town of Shivamogga, a Burqa-wearing girl refused to write her exam when the school authorities asked her to remove her Hijab first. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know what else happened in Hijab controversy today.