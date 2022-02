Updated on: February 04, 2022 23:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Modi told UP voters, a minor mistake by them may erase the achievements of last five years

PM Modi addressed the voters of five districts of West UP today. In his speech, while he campaigned for BJP and slammed the opposition, he also told the voters that a minor mistake by them may erase the achievements of five years. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.