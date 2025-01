Updated on: January 10, 2025 22:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the heat on Purvanchalis in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections?

In the heated election atmosphere in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, who was attacking the BJP till yesterday, was seen completely on the defensive today. The BJP workers also marched towards Kejriwal's house on the issue of insulting Purvanchali voters. Demonstrations took place at various places in Delhi.