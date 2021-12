Published on: December 16, 2021 22:46 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Why huge cutouts of late Gen Bipin Rawat were displayed at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Uttarakhand?

Why Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Rafale jets, tanks, submarines alone do not make a nation strong’? SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets his uncle Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow, agree to become allies for UP polls. for more watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on India TV.