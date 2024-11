Updated on: November 04, 2024 23:18 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did Khalistanis break into Hindu temple in Canada?

Disturbing reports came from Canada today as Khalistanis attacked Hindus by entering into the temple. The Canadian police watched the spectacle as Hindus were beaten inside the temple by the Khalistanis. These separatist leaders attacked the Hindus with sticks injuring many. More than eight and a ha