Violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday afternoon in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow and Sambhal. Roadways buses were set on fire by protesters in Sambhal district and some private vehicles were also set ablaze. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad's Muslim-dominated Shah-E-Alam area, at least five policemen were injured in stone-pelting during a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.