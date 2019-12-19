Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Why anti-CAA protests turned violent in Lucknow, Sambhal, Ahmedabad | December 19, 2019

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 23:52 IST ]

Violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday afternoon in various cities of Uttar Pradesh, including state capital Lucknow and Sambhal. Roadways buses were set on fire by protesters in Sambhal district and some private vehicles were also set ablaze. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad's Muslim-dominated Shah-E-Alam area, at least five policemen were injured in stone-pelting during a protest against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know more.

 

