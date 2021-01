Aaj Ki Baat: Why a Delhi Police SHO was attacked with a sword at Singhu border today?

Hundreds of villagers living in the vicinity of Singhu border on Friday demanded that farmers vacate the protest site as they insulted the Tricolour during their tractor parade on Republic Day. SHO Alipur Pradeep Paliwal was injured during clash at Singhu border. Visuals show that he was attacked by one of the protesters with a sword. Paliwal was rescued by other cops and rushed to hospital. Police said the man who attacked the SHO is now in the custody.